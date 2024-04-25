Heads or tails? Hundreds pack into two-up rings around Newcastle

HEADS or tails?
With hundreds lined around the two-up ring at The Greenroof on Thursday, Ziggby Albert waved his $50 note in hand, placing his bet.
The "boxer" running the game shouted: "Come in, spinner."
And Mr Albert was up $200.
"I love that everyone bands together and comes together and we are all on each other's side - no matter who gets up or loses," he said.
"I secretly hope Jasper loses all his money," he joked about his mate.
The beers were flowing, as coins were tossed in the air and the banter of bets echoed as cash changed hands throughout a packed beer garden on April 25.
After a morning of commemorating Anzac Day services across Newcastle and the Hunter, massive crowds headed to pubs and clubs for an afternoon of two-up, with the line trailing out the door of The Greenroof.
Two-up was a popular pastime with soldiers during World War I and was brought to Australia by the English and Irish, originally known as "pitch and toss".
It's illegal to play two-up most of the year in the state, with the only exceptions being on Anzac Day, Remembrance Day and Victory in the Pacific Day under the Gambling (Two-up) Act 1998.
The only other exception to this is in Broken Hill, where two-up is played all year round under a special licence from the NSW Government.
RELATED READING:
Novocastrians were quick to place their bets and despite setting limits on cash to spare, it was easy to get swept up in the atmosphere.
"I've got a $150 limit," Ali Cleaver said.
"But we're drinking, we're betting, we are losing and we are winning," she said.
Sisters Madeleine and Rhiannan Harrison said they have been coming to The Greenroof's Anzac Day Two-up celebrations since 2018.
"We have come here every year since then, the atmosphere is just so fun," Rhiannan Harrison said.
Over at the Wickham Park Hotel crowds were forming in the beer garden and Lucy Cook said she was meant to be doing university work.
"I just needed to get out of the house and stimulate the brain," she said.
Casey Williams said he enjoyed playing Two-up and it was always a good day at the pub.
"We can pick some heads or tails, have a drink and enjoy the day," he said.
Liquor & Gaming NSW Executive Director Regulatory Operations, Jane Lin said inspectors would carry out checks of licensed premises across the state on Anzac Day to ensure compliance with the state's liquor and gaming laws.
"Two-up is a great Australian tradition and a way for people to come together at pubs and clubs to enjoy the Anzac spirit," she said.
"While venues do not need a permit to host two-up, they are encouraged to fully understand and observe the traditional rules of the coin-tossing game."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.