Emotions flow in Lake Macquarie, as Anzac Day ceremonies attract big crowds

Thousands of people attended Anzac services in Lake Macquarie on a day of remembrance, celebration and emotion.
Eighteen ceremonies were held across the lake district, including dawn services in Cardiff, Dudley, Dora Creek, Pelican, Speers Point, Swansea, Toronto and Wangi Wangi.
Wangi also held a day service, beginning with a convoy of military vehicles winding through the suburb as hundreds lined the streets.
Peter Davies, Deputy Commander of Air Combat Group at RAAF Base Williamtown, showed anguish during the Wangi service.
"It's the gravity of the occasion and reflecting on people who have paid the ultimate price," said Group Captain Davies, who served in NATO operations in the Bosnian War.
"It's a day to remember all those who have served or will contribute in future."
Former Australian Army commando Matthew Schumacher, of Wangi, said it was "a time for reflection and celebration".
"It's awesome to see so many people in small communities truly appreciate the service men and women do for our country," Mr Schumacher said.
Kenneth Burt, of Rathmines, served in the Royal Australian Air Force in the Second Malayan Emergency.
"I was there for 2.5 years in a fighter squadron. I was a radar specialist on Mirage fighters, tracking enemy targets and guiding weapons to them," Mr Burt, 75, said.
As he waited for the Wangi service to begin, a jet flew overhead stirring memories.
"I don't think anybody likes war, but sometimes it's necessary," he said.
David Edmond, 79, served in the Australian Army for 28 years, including deployments in Vietnam and Antarctica.
"I was an infantry soldier in Vietnam for a year in 1969 [at age 24]," said Mr Edmond, a Wangi RSL sub-branch life member.
"I don't look back on it much these days. I still remember some things and have nightmares every now and then.
"I came back with PTSD and suffer from severe depression."
Annette and Phillip Sullivan met in the army when she was 17.
"There were only four women on base and 200 men in the mess. They all stopped eating and saw me walking across," she said.
"It was the first time Phil had seen a woman in uniform."
They married in 2010, decades after first meeting.
She served for 23 years and he for 34 years.
Her deployments included the Sinai and Gaza Strip, while he served in Afghanistan.
"Anzac Day brings up a myriad of emotions, stemming back to the three Sullivan lads who went to Gallipoli - one of whom is buried in France," Mr Sullivan, 63, said.
Mr Sullivan said his mother once asked why he had to go to war.
"I said if we don't deploy, they'll come to us," he said, with emotion.
Mrs Sullivan added that "we have to fight for what we believe is right to maintain a free country".
Much of her family had been in the military, serving in the Boer War, world wars and Vietnam.
"My uncle recently passed away from brain cancer that he incurred from serving in Vietnam," she said.
"If we didn't have people serving in the Australian Defence Force, we wouldn't have the country we have today."
Group Captain Davies said war was "a necessary thing at the right time".
"State power and international relations ideally get us to a point where we don't have to use that final state tool.
"We have to prepare for it and can't shy away from the fact we might have to do it."
Matthew Cotter, 49, of Fishing Point, wore the medals of his grandfather and father, who served in World War II and Vietnam respectively.
"The freedoms we have today are because of the sacrifices all these guys made for us going back to World War I," Mr Cotter said.
