Why Michael Maguire's NSW Blues should move on from James Tedesco

THIS is my advice to NSW coach Michael Maguire in his first year of State of Origin: don't make James Tedesco your problem.
I know it seems harsh to describe the current NSW and Australian captain as a problem, but I'm obviously not talking about Tedesco the person.
I'm talking about Tedesco the footballer, who is no longer the player he was several years ago.
And the fact that if Maguire picked him in the team and it wasn't working out well, the delicate issue of deciding when to call time on Tedesco's career at that level - by dropping him - would become Maguire's problem.
Maguire doesn't need to have to deal with the potential for that to occur. Not when he's got enough to worry about in trying to reverse the fortunes of the Blues after they lost the last two Origin series under Brad Fittler's coaching.
And, most importantly, not when Tedesco shouldn't be picked in the team on form anyway.
Maguire has already put it on the record that form, rather than reputation, will be the key to selection.
James Tedesco shouldn't be picked in the NSW Origin team on form.
He made that clear in February, when he said: "I want players who are in really good form. I definitely am looking at form right now, for sure. History is one thing but I'm looking forward, we want to create [history] too.
"I want the NSW players to be the best within their teams, so they're coming into this arena at their best."
I'm not saying Tedesco is playing badly for Sydney Roosters, but it's a fact other, younger fullbacks have gone past him, and that must be recognised.
There are three NSW fullback options I would consider ahead of Tedesco - Tom Trbojevic (Manly), Dylan Edwards (Penrith) and Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne).
Trbojevic will be in the team. It's just a matter of whether it's at fullback or in the centres. If it's in the centres, then Edwards should be fullback.
Maguire would have the flexibility to go whichever way he wants with Trbojevic, because there are enough quality centre options including Stephen Crichton (Canterbury), Kotoni Staggs and Bradman Best (Newcastle).
There is a school of thought out there that Tedesco deserves to have a stronger hold on his place in the NSW and Australian sides because he is the captain of both.
That, as a mark of respect, the captain - whoever it may be - should be harder to dislodge than those playing alongside him.
But, whatever credit there might be, Tedesco has already used it up at Origin level, where he hasn't been great for the last couple of years. The bottom line - and this is the only line that matters now - is that NSW haven't won a series since 2022 and whatever needs to happen to turn that around simply must be done.
It's not about respecting Tedesco or any other veteran player by picking him one more time, when you know deep down you should probably move on. And it's not disrespecting him to not pick him.
Every player knows that that if he doesn't choose to retire from representative football after providing long service to his State and Australia that he risks it all ending with his being axed.
Pick your best team first. Pick your captain after that.
That will eventually be a question for Australian coach Mal Meninga as well when it comes to Tedesco and maybe several other players, after the Kangaroos were belted 30-0 by New Zealand in the Pacific Cup Final last November. A Kiwi side that was coached by Maguire, interestingly enough.
Apart from Trbojevic and Edwards, there is also Brisbane's young superstar fullback Reece Walsh for Meninga to consider.
Walsh and Tedesco will go opposite each other in a massive NRL game at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.
There's also a school of thought that Tedesco is no longer even the best fullback at his club and that Joseph Manu is that player at the Roosters now.
But Manu, who is leaving the club to play rugby union after this season, will only be picked to play fullback for the Roosters if Tedesco is unavailable through injury, which was the case when Manu starred against Newcastle in round six.
Tedesco began this season well, but after several rounds he levelled off. He's not playing poorly and he's clearly working as hard as ever to be the best player he can be, but it's just not the Tedesco of old.
He's still doing plenty of good things, but is down a notch overall. He remains better than plenty of other fullbacks in the competition, but is behind a few others now and that's not going to change when you consider he's 31.
Tedesco, like every other player hoping for selection, still has plenty of time left in which to impress before the NSW team is named for Origin I against Queensland in Sydney on June 5.
And, who knows? Maybe he'll do enough to convince Maguire to choose him. But I just think the time has come and the change should be made.
I expect, if Maguire sticks to what he said he said about form, that we'll also see Nicho Hynes finally make the Blues side as a starter.
He has been in tremendous form at halfback for Cronulla this season and with his proven ability to play on either side of the field would easily slot in at five-eighth with Penrith's Nathan Cleary at halfback.
If the Sharks hold their form, maybe big Tom Hazelton will get a guernsey as well in the 17-man squad. The 198cm, 116kg prop hasn't played Origin before, but with his power, footwork and ability to find the tryline he looks the real deal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.