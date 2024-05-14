Newcastle Herald
'Beyond disappointing': What Were You Wearing? Australia responds to claims

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 15 2024 - 5:00am
WWYW chief executive Sarah Williams with the public statement (inset). Picture by Simone De Peak
WWYW chief executive Sarah Williams with the public statement (inset). Picture by Simone De Peak

MORE ex-volunteers have come forward in the wake of a months-long Newcastle Herald investigation which uncovered allegations against Newcastle-based anti-sexual violence organisation What Were You Wearing? Australia.

