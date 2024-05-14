'Beyond disappointing': What Were You Wearing? Australia responds to claims

MORE ex-volunteers have come forward in the wake of a months-long Newcastle Herald investigation which uncovered allegations against Newcastle-based anti-sexual violence organisation What Were You Wearing? Australia.
Former volunteers have spoken to the Herald alleging What Were You Wearing? Australia (WWYW) lacks financial transparency, is "poorly managed", puts volunteers at risk of re-traumatisation and is headed by a CEO that fosters an environment of "gossip, bullying and lying".
Almost two weeks after the investigation was published, WWYW has addressed the allegations in a public statement posted to its website.
The statement says there have been "rumours circulating" which have been generated by "former and disgruntled members" who left in 2023.
The Herald has spoken with former volunteers who left the organisation as far back as 2022, a year after it began when chief executive Sarah Williams was 20 years old.
"To go straight to the media, and particularly the timing being after WWYW hit the headlines in relation to the rally and the Prime Minister, is beyond disappointing not just for WWYW, but for all the victims and their families who have been affected by sexual violence," the statement says.
The Herald was contacted by former volunteers months before WWYW held 17 rallies across the country at the end of April demanding urgent action on gender-based violence in Australia.
Survivor advocates in the space have come forward saying they were made aware of the accusations long before the rallies and have spoken with former volunteers who have left since.
WWYW says it offered externally facilitated mediation to ex-volunteers to work through issues "but they declined".
Former volunteers have described an alleged incident in Canberra, where a disagreement that spun out of control saw four volunteers leave the accommodation they were sharing with Ms Williams. They said they spent the night in a caravan park paid for out of their own pockets.
One told the Herald Ms Williams was "forcing us to have mediation that night" in the shared accommodation, facilitated by another vice-president in the organisation.
"When we told her we weren't comfortable doing one-on-one chats because we know how reactive she is, she didn't have it at all," they said.
"She was saying, 'We're not pairing up, you need to have one-on-one chats with us'.
"We were all just sitting ducks waiting until she was ready, and I was like, 'Nah, we're all here shaking, we're feeling sick, we don't want to be doing this right now'."
WWYW's statement said the organisation was incorporated in 2022 and that over the space of 12 months it "catapulted into the spotlight very quickly" offering survivors a way to "put their pain into passion".
"Sarah has always been open and frank in acknowledging that starting WWYW at such a young age meant she did not have the knowledge or skills of a CEO or business owner," the statement says.
"Despite this, we have always been up to date and adhered to our reporting/financial obligations and relevant insurances."
WWYW says its rapid growth in a short period of time presented some issues with the structure "not truly set up" to manage the influx of volunteers.
One of the biggest achievements WWYW claims to date is garnering more than 20,000 signatures for a state government petition to change the Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA).
Former volunteers allege at least hundreds of those email signatures were forged.
WWYW's statement said it became aware of "multiple volunteers" who were uploading fake names and email addresses to the petition website.
"After these revelations, we made it very clear to all volunteers in meetings that this wasn't okay and personally pulled up those we was [sic] aware who had engaged in this," the statement says.
"This never occurred again and the signatures came from many of our volunteers going out into the public every weekend working tirelessly for these signatures."
The Herald has seen an online chat where Ms Williams reacts with a love heart to a message from another volunteer that says: "Can we just make up emails? I mean the intention is there for them to be included!"
In a chat with vice-presidents of the organisation, one volunteer writes: "They've been putting through the same emails with the numbers attached" to which Ms Williams responds: "Ohh like same sheet but the numbers changed ? [sic]".
That same volunteer replies, "I've been putting fake ones through [crying laughing emoji] but making them look legit. Yes correct."
The statement from WWYW says Ms Willliams has personally invested time in further training and mentorship, completing the Female Founders Program I2N, a six to eight month leadership program called EmpowerHER, various mentorships and "trauma-informed training".
"We now have a growing management team that can be consulted and assist with the day-to-day operations of WWYW," it says.
"As a result, WWYW is a different organisation today."
The statement said WWYW had "always been transparent" about the money it raised.
WWYW says funds were put towards services, survivor healing groups, festival/venue safe spaces, survivor packs, advocacy and help obtaining counselling for survivors.
At least one volunteer who attended WWYW's Annual General Meeting last year said they could not recall financial documents being presented.
Another said they could not recall minutes of the AGM being sent out.
Former volunteers have said they were forwarded copies of unsigned non-disclosure agreements and "defamation reminder" letters upon resigning from WWYW.
WWYW said it has always treated its volunteers with respect and like with many volunteer organisations non-disclosure, confidentiality and policy review and signing is all part of the induction process.
"It is disheartening and disappointing that accusations by former and disgruntled members of our organisation is getting more airtime than the real issues around domestic and sexual violence," the statement says.
"Like many other organisations our goal is to spread awareness and help end sexual violence."
WWYW says its service is essential and it will continue to grow and fight to end sexual violence.
