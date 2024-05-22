Stolen cars, attempted break-ins, police chase: four teenagers arrested

FOUR teenagers have been arrested after a spree across Newcastle which allegedly saw cars stolen, attempted break-ins and a chase sparked.
Three 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old boy face a string of charges between them after they were captured by police on Tuesday.
Officers were first alerted on Monday night after reports a Hyundai Kona vehicle had been stolen from a home at Wallsend.
Police were called to Fletcher and Maryland at about 2am on Tuesday after calls for help flowing from "several alleged break-and-enter attempts" where the stolen Hyundai was spotted.
Police located and tried to stop the vehicle on Griffiths Road at Lambton a short time later.
It allegedly failed to pull over and police gave chase through Jesmond and Emermore Vale, where the pursuit was called off.
A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned on Ring Road at Callaghan and a number of people were seen fleeing from the car towards Newcastle Inner City Bypass.
Police inquiries led to the four boys being arrested at Shortland then taken to Waratah Police Station.
Two 16-year-olds were charged with aggravated break-and-enter, disguising his face, and being carried in a vehicle without consent. One of the pair was charged with breaching bail.
They remain in custody after being formally refused bail in a children's court on Tuesday, May 21.
The third 16-year-old and the 18-year-old were charged with being carried in a vehicle without the consent of the owner.
The younger boy also faces an allegation of affray, and was granted strict conditional bail to face court again next month.
The older teenager was refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, May 22.
