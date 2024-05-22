Neighbour stabbed nine times with scissors in argument over TV

A NASTY neighbourhood dispute that saw a man stabbed nine times with a pair of scissors has landed 48-year-old Rebecca Flaherty in court.
The violent argument erupted in a Metford cul-de-sac on August 5, last year, apparently over the victim claiming Flaherty owed him a new television.
A screaming match started about 9.33pm, with Flaherty and her partner and another couple hurling abuse at each other from across the street.
Police facts show one of the two victims yelled, "You owe me a television" to which Flaherty replied, "No, I don't f***** owe you shit".
The other walked towards the group and said, "I'll f***** kill you. I'll kill you, you b****".
Flaherty was heard on CCTV replying, "I didn't f***** touch her f***** television mate".
As things continued to devolve, Flaherty eventually lunged at the female victim, striking her with a pair of 20-25cm scissors in the left arm as she raised her hands to block the attack.
Flaherty then turned towards the male victim, who was wrestling on the ground with her partner, and stabbed him in the back.
The two couples separated and continued to argue on the street, until the male victim ran towards Flaherty and struck her.
Flaherty's partner then grabbed the male victim, they fell to the ground and continued to grapple.
At that point Flaherty stood over the top of them and stabbed the male victim multiple times to the back, buttock and chest with the scissors, saying, "I am stabbing the f*** out of him".
"Go on, call the cops m***********, I stabbed him. Go look after your man m***********, I stabbed the f*** out of him. Go look after your man you m***********," Flaherty screamed.
As the victim lay in the front yard, Flaherty said, "I hope he dies f*****. I hope he dies. I hope he dies".
Police arrived at the scene about 9.57pm and the male victim was taken to John Hunter Hospital with a total of nine stab wounds.
The female victim was also taken to hospital suffering bruising to her upper lip, a small wound to her lower lip, bruising to her right hand and a wound on her left forearm.
Police arrested Flaherty and her partner and took them to Maitland Police Station.
Flaherty pleaded guilty to reckless wounding and wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
Her matter has been committed for sentence in the district court.
Flaherty remains in custody, her case returns to court June 20.
