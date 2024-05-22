Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Neighbour stabbed nine times with scissors in argument over TV

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 22 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Flaherty will face Newcastle District Court in June. File picture
Rebecca Flaherty will face Newcastle District Court in June. File picture

A NASTY neighbourhood dispute that saw a man stabbed nine times with a pair of scissors has landed 48-year-old Rebecca Flaherty in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.