Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sky Blues eyeing series win and record Origin crowd in Newcastle

By Renee Valentine
May 23 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale runs into Queensland fullback Tamika Upton in Origin I. Picture Getty Images
NSW back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale runs into Queensland fullback Tamika Upton in Origin I. Picture Getty Images

NSW are determined to wrap up an historic women's State of Origin series victory in Newcastle and Yasmin Clydsdale believes her home town can deliver on another front by also taking the crowd record title off Queensland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.