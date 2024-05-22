Newcastle Herald
Sell-out Newcastle crowd expected for women's State of Origin on June 6

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 23 2024 - 7:32am, first published 6:30am
McDonald Jones Stadium is set to be full for the women's State of Origin match on June 6. Picture by Peter Lorimer
McDonald Jones Stadium is set to be full for the women's State of Origin match on June 6. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle is on track to host a sell-out crowd for Game II of the women's State of Origin series at McDonald Jones Stadium with over 25,500 tickets already snapped up.

