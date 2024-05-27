Nothing is something: inertia in the city centre

Would the CoN (City of Newcastle) have proceeded with the project if they knew South Newcastle Bathers Way would take as long as it has, and that cost blowouts (total of more than $20 million - around double the original estimate of $10.997 million) would be so massive? Last August after the appointment of Daracon, CoN told the community they had "expectations" of the lower promenade being re-opened prior to Christmas 2023. In February, they put the opening date back to mid-2024. I guess we will know soon enough if another extension will be necessary.