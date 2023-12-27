Newcastle Herald
ON THIS DAY: 1989 Newcastle earthquake | photos

Updated December 28 2023 - 10:56am, first published 8:00am
ON THIS DAY: It was 10.27am on Thursday, December 28, 1989, when the apparently unthinkable happened. An earthquake with the substantial magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale shook Newcastle and some of its surrounding areas to their very core.

