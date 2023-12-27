A year passed by, and when the first anniversary came around, almost everyone cast a wary eye to a clock or watch as the seconds drew closer to that unforgettable time. And so it was for the first few years after the quake, but then the focus began to change, and the formal ceremonies began to peter out. Now, more than a quarter of a century later, an entire generation has grown to adulthood knowing the earthquake not by experience or memory, but as history.