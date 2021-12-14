coronavirus,

HUNTER students are copping flow-on effects from the local COVID-19 outbreak, with schools having to revert to minimal supervision and amend year 12 formals. Belmont High School told its families via Facebook around 3pm on Tuesday that Noah's On The Beach was unable to host the year 12 formal that night "due to the large number of COVID-19 cases in the area". IN THE NEWS: "We understand this is extremely short notice however this is out of our hands and is a decision of the function centre," the school wrote. It said it would try to reschedule the event in the new year. Whitebridge High told its families Noah's "have been required to close" and the venue would not be able to host its Wednesday night formal, which it said would now be held in the school's hall. A Department of Education spokesman confirmed that 36 staff were absent from Newcastle High on Tuesday due to a positive case in the school community. He said the school expected to again offer minimal supervision to students on Wednesday and would keep parents informed. "We have worked very hard to ensure schools are COVID safe and our cohorting approach to confirmed COVID cases has enabled us to keep schools open with just the close contact cohort needing to test and then use rapid antigen home testing (RAHT) to return to school," he said. The Herald previously reported that NEX had to reschedule St Paul's Catholic College Booragul's Tuesday night formal to next February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cab3awiUhmM7JiamdaiM3H/71e8f335-11b8-4ffb-9aa9-813f5246d392.jpg/r0_131_5184_3060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg