Jets winger hopes siblings follow flight path to A-League

Games of football are ferocious in the backyard of the Archbold family residence in Bellbird. They have been for as long as promising 20-year-old Jets attacker Blake can remember. After a breakthrough 2020-21 A-League season in which Archbold made six appearances, the fleet-footed winger was included on the bench for the first time this season in the 4-0 triumph over Wellington last Friday. Although he didn't get game time, promotion to the playing squad has only fueled his hunger for more. "It was a foot in the door last year," Archbold said. "With the new boss [Arthur Papas] coming in, everyone was on a clean slate. "From day one, everyone had to work their backside off to impress the coach. My first goal was to try and get a spot in the match-day squad. I have ticked that box. Hopefully, I can get some minutes in the next few weeks." The first player to graduate from the Jets academy into the senior squad, Archbold hopes to be joined by his younger brothers Dominic and Oscar in the not too distant future. Dominic, a fullback, is in the Jets' under-19s squad. Youngest sibling, Oscar, is the goalkeeper for the under 15s. READ MORE: AMERICAN INVESTMENT A GAME CHANGER READ MORE: BRAZILIAN BREAKS THROUGH AS JETS EARN RESPECT All three still live at their family home and most afternoons are spent playing football. "I'm set," Blake said. "I have a defender and a goalkeeper to go against every day. The games are pretty fierce." The Jets have a strong history of siblings. Joel, Adam and Ryan Griffiths teamed up in the club's formative years. More recently Dimi, Kosta and Maki Petratos wore the Jets colours. "It would be awesome if we all made it," Blake said. For now, Blake is concentrating on his own game. "Last season I learnt it is about making the most of any opportunity that comes along," he said. "I have talked with the boss and the other coaches and identified areas to work on - technique things with finishing, body positioning and timing of my runs into the box. I need to work on those to take my game to the next level." He has also leant of the experience of the new-look strike force, in particular the foreigners Olivier Boumal, Beqa Mikeltadze, Savvas Siatravanis and Daniel Penha. "We have a lot of different backgrounds and languages in the squad," he said. "A lot of their background story is how they have stepped out of their comfort zone." Archbold, as yet, hasn't had to travel for opportunities. "For me it is all about hard work," he said. "Training, day-in day-out, doing extras at home, even on the off days. Keep putting in the work."

