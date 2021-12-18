news, local-news,

It's no surprise 2021 was a bumper year for the property market, with low stock levels and low interest rates causing an influx of buyer activity across the country. This trend resulted in a strong increase in property prices, with regional Australia, including the Newcastle region, faring particularly well. According to the latest CoreLogic data, properties are achieving record prices, which has led to a 29.5 per cent annual growth in property prices within the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region.* At realestateview.com.au we also saw a reflection of this trend. There was a decrease in the number of listings on our site within the region; however, in Newcastle, we saw double the increase in searches year on year.** Read more: Iconic 30-room manor for sale Nelson Bay was the most popular suburb receiving the most views per listings, while Newcastle was the most searched suburb in the region. The top keyword searched was for an 'in-ground pool'. So if you're planning to sell next year, keep this feature in mind as it will increase the attractiveness of your property for potential buyers. From a realestateview.com.au perspective, late last year, we rebranded Newcastle Herald's property section to realestateview.com.au and entered the market with our real estate packages targeting property seekers. Our partnership with Newcastle Herald has been extremely successful, and we are pleased to now include listings from 65 local agencies on our site. Read more: Lake Macquarie shoreline sells for for $10 million From what was a little known brand within the region, realestateview.com.au is now making strong leaps with plenty more to come in 2022. Next year, we expect listings to increase to meet search volume demand; however, property prices will remain strong as regional markets continue to attract new residents. The region has never been more popular. This could be your time to sell. *Source: CoreLogic - data to November 30, 2021 **Source: realestateview.com.au internal data, December 2021

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/dcb000ff-d367-48c0-9cfd-42ce93611786.jpg/r10_0_3991_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg