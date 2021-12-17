coronavirus,

NSW Health has put our additional alerts for three Newcastle venues after at least 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 attended. Anyone who attended the following venues is advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any symptoms are present: The Great Northern Hotel Saturday December 11, 12.01am until close Finnegans Hotel Saturday December 11, 7pm until close The Cambridge Hotel Saturday December 11, 7pm until close and Sunday December 12, 6pm until close If any symptoms are present, no matter how mild, attendees should get tested and isolate until a negative result is received. NSW Health said it was likely that many of the positive cases had the Omicron variant of concern. Finnegans and The Cambridge have already been listed as exposure sites for Friday night. The health department also appealed to anyone who attended but did not check in using the QR code to follow this advice, and for the community to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice. "NSW Health is reminding everyone of the importance of maintaining COVID-safe practices as transmission is occurring at social events during the festive period," a statement said. "Everyone should remain vigilant when celebrating with family, friends and colleagues and should not attend any social functions if they have any symptoms."

