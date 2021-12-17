sport, local-sport,

ROOKIE trainer Lily Hosking hopes to have one, if not two, runners contesting Maitland's Inter City Pace series later this month after recording back-to-back doubles with Sunny Town and Spirit Inside. The in-form pair could both feature in the heats on December 28. The final follows on January 2. "I definitely want to challenge Sunny, but if Spirit continues to go the way that she is I'll possibly put them both in it," Hosking, 22 of East Maitland, said. Five-year-old mare Sunny Town will search for a third straight win in the opening event at Newcastle International Paceway on Saturday. Three-year-old filly Spirit Inside is listed for the same track on Tuesday. Also at Newcastle this weekend, four-year-old gelding Surfers Delight resumes for Roy Roots jnr having won three of its last four starts across September and October. Newcastle Harness Racing Club announced on Friday that no crowds would be allowed to attend the venue amid the region's ongoing COVID outbreak, only essential personnel. Elsewhere, the Elder stable have Shannonstheman as an emergency for the group 3 Christmas Gift final at Menanagle on Saturday. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/d7740800-982e-4ef3-aa10-de6e33ea191b.jpg/r3_48_720_453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg