Danny De Silva orchestrated an amazing comeback as a 10-man Macarthur made the Newcastle Jets pay for sloppy defending to record an incredible 2-1 win at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday. The home side looked dead and buried when they lost keeper Filip Kurto to a straight red card in the 18th minute and then went a goal down in the 34th minute when Beqa Mikeltadze converted with a sublime free kick for his fourth goal in five matches. It was total domination in the first half. The Jets had 72 per cent of the ball, completed 344 passes and fired 12 shots to two. The break was the worse thing that could have happened to the visitors. De Silva put the Bulls back on level terms two minutes into the second half with a stinging volley. The Jets continued to press forward, but the further the half went the more disjointed they became. Then, with just five minutes remaining, the home side struck. After a sloppy challenge from Sammy Silvera, De Silva curled a freekick to James Meredith at the back post. The former Socceroo got in front of a defender and headed back across goal into the right corner for the unlikeliest of wins. Daniel Penha had a last-gasp chance but could not make good contact with a lunging attempt. The three points moved the unbeaten Bulls back to the top of ladder on 13 points. The Jets were left to lament what if after a second loss of the campaign. Newcastle captain Matt Jurman said post-match they needed to be better. "It's not good enough, to be honest," Jurman said. "I don't know if the red card made us relax more or we got complacent, but it's not good enough from us and very disappointing. "We had the ball for most of the time but we didn't do much with it today. A bit too slow moving the ball and they got back in their block and they were waiting for us to give them the ball and they went on counterattacks. So, for us, it was too slow." The Jets could not have been more impressive in a breakthrough 4-0 win over Wellington in their previous outing, however, they lost two players from that smash-up. Livewire midfielder Angus Thurgate has COVID-19 and was replaced by Kosta Grozos. Defender Jordan Elsey suffered a minor injury at training, which presented a start for Riley Warland in the centre of defence. Macarthur made two changes from the side which beat Wanderers 2-0, with Meredith and Liam Rose the fresh faces. The Jets were quickly into stride. The one-touch passing and movement, which cut Wellington to shreds, threatened to do the same to the Bulls. The match was turned on its head in the 18th minute when Kurto rushed out of his box and brought down Valentino Yuel. The ball fell to Olivier Boumal to slot into an open next but referee Alex King blew up play straight away and gave the keeper a straight red. Back-up keeper Nick Suman was introduced for his first appearance in two years. Tommy Oar proved the sacrificial lamb for Macarthur. Jordan O'Doherty skied the free kick from just outside the box over the bar. The Bulls had conceded just one goal - a penalty - in the opening four rounds. They were soon under enormous pressure and when Meredith clattered into the back of Mikeltadze, the Georgian made them pay, curling a sublime freekick into the right corner to give the visitors a deserved advantage at the break. Macarthur coach Ante Milicic said at half-time that his side would create chances and it took just two minutes for them to be back on level terms. Craig Noone fired a cross from the right which was met by a fierce volley from De Silva. All of a sudden, the Jets' passes started to miss their mark and frustration started to build. Boumal cannoned a shot straight into the chest of Suman in the 59th minute. At times the Jets were guilty of trying to force the issue. Too cute. O'Doherty hit a stinging effort that was well saved. Mikeltadze was also denied as the visitors continued to fire without a result. The Bulls' opening two games had to be moved because of the state of the playing surface at Campbelltown and the pitch on Sunday resembled a patchwork quilt.

