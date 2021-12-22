news, local-news, Blake Windred, The Jack, Jack Newton

Fresh from a breakthrough professional win in the Victorian PGA championship, Charlestown golfer Blake Windred has capped off a huge couple of weeks by winning the Jack Newton Celebrity Classic at Hunter Valley Golf Club. Windred fired a final round six under par 65 on Wednesday to win The Jack for the first time. It followed his even par 71 on day one of the tournament on Tuesday, that left him three shots adrift of overnight leader Nikki Garrett [68]. Garrett was right in contention in the final round but bogeyed the 17th hole to finish a couple of shots behind Windred in second place. Speaking before the event, Windred said: "Jack has done so much for me in my career with the Jack Newton Junior Gold Foundation and obviously, I wouldn't be where I am today without that sort of competition at a young age." The celebrities to play in the tournament included former tennis star Mark Philippoussis, rugby league's Burgess brothers Sam and Luke and comedian Paul Martell.

