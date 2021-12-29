coronavirus,

NSW has recorded a huge jump in new COVID-19 cases, almost doubling in a day, as the virus claimed another three lives. The state had 11,201 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, according to the latest NSW Health figures, up from 6062 in the previous 24-hour period. Three people died, while 625 patients were in hospital and 61 were in intensive care. The number of tests in the 24-hour period also soared - 157,758 to 8pm Tuesday compared with 93,581 the previous day. READ MORE: The total number of active cases across the state sits at 61,332. More than 4.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered since February 22 - 5761 of those in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday. So far, 93.5 per cent of people aged 16 years and older have had two doses, while 78.5 per cent of people aged 12 to 15 are double-vaxxed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/50b70e28-4a02-4c76-a6e7-63ec083885b7.JPG/r1100_815_2413_1557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg