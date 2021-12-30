coronavirus,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed radical changes to the way Australia deals with COVID-19 cases and their close contacts. From midnight tonight, NSW, the ACT, Victoria and Queensland will cut isolation for COVID-positive people to seven days. Positive cases must take an at-home rapid antigen test on day six of their isolation period, which starts on the day they took their PCR test. The four jurisdictions and South Australia will limit the definition of a close contact to anyone who lives with the COVID-positive person or has shared an accommodation setting with the person for four hours. Close contacts will need to take a PCR test only if they have symptoms. Asymptomatic close contacts must take a rapid antigen test. If that test is positive, they must take a PCR test. Close contacts must stay in isolation for seven days regardless of their test results. Mr Morrison said testing clinics would transition to using rapid antigen tests. "We will transfer over the next few weeks from PCR to these rapid antigen tests at the state testing centres," he said. "So, if you turn up at those testing centres for all the reasons I've set out, you will either get a PCR test or a rapid antigen test, "If you're eligible for a rapid antigen test and there's ones there at that time, you'll be given one of those, you'll go home, you'll take it and you'll follow those rules. "If there isn't a rapid antigen test there, we'll still give you a PCR test." Private pathology companies now receive a Medicare subsidy of $85 per PCR test and public laboratories receive a benefit of $42.50. Australian labs have performed more than 54 million tests since the pandemic began, including 25 million in NSW. The testing program has cost an estimated $3.5 billion so far. The Prime Minister said the federal and state governments would not provide free rapid antigen tests except in select high-risk settings such as aged care. He said this would give retailers confidence they could stock shelves with RATs without fear the states would hand them out for free. Mr Morrison said the testing and isolation changes were designed to reduce the strain on testing clinics and get results back sooner. Announcing the changes after an emergency meeting of national cabinet, he said Australia could not afford to have hundreds of thousands of essential workers isolating. "If you're not symptomatic, you don't need to go and get a test," he said. "Now I know this a bit different to what you've been hearing over the last couple of years. "You don't have to go and get a rapid antigen test if you just happen to walk past or go in and get takeaway or even be at a restaurant or pub. "You still need to check in, because you want to monitor your systems." Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said "we will have more cases" due to the changed public health controls, but he believed they were the best way to deal with the omicron wave. The changes exclude Western Australia and the Northern Territory, which have relatively low case loads. Tasmania will adopt the changes on January 1. In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TFWurqJd3WWgt5tunziPf4/306e4773-979e-42a7-97ae-8d4e9d85e275.jpg/r0_404_5568_3550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg