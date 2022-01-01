coronavirus,

Four people have died, as NSW reported 22,577 new cases of COVID-19 overnight. NSW health reported Saturday morning that one person in their 60s, another in their 70s, and two in their 80s had succumbed to the virus overnight. Of the four, NSW Health said one person was unvaccinated, while one other had received on dose of a coronavirus vaccine and two others had received two doses. Of the new cases reported, 901 people are being treated in hospital, 79 of whom are in intensive care. The latest tally shows the NSW outbreak growing by more than 1000 cases after a significant spike Friday. It comes as the state reported 119,278 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday. "Testing capacity in NSW is currently under enormous pressure," NSW Health said in a statement, urging only those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or are living with a confirmed case of the virus, or have otherwise been advised by NSW Health, to seek a PCR test. Interstate travellers and international arrivals are not required to have a PCR test and should instead undertake Rapid Antigen Tests, as per the guidelines for the respective states and territories, the health department said. Symptomatic arrivals will be required to get a PCR as soon as possible and isolate until a negative result is received. If the PCR test is positive, the arrival must treat themselves as a positive case. "Rapid antigen testing can be an additional precaution that you can take if you are planning to socialise with large groups of people, particularly indoors, or interacting with people who are elderly or have serious health conditions," NSW Health said. Meanwhile, around 93.6 per cent of the state's adult population, aged 16 years and over, has received two doses of a coronavirus vaccines, NSW Health said Saturday, with around 78.2 per cent coverage for the state's 12- to 15-year-old age bracket. The spike in cases come as NSW, the ACT, Victoria and Queensland on Friday cut isolation periods for COVID-positive people to seven days while changing what defines a close contact, in a move the Prime Minister said was intended to relieve pressure on businesses and testing clinics. Under the new rules, positive cases must return a negative at-home rapid antigen test on day six before leaving home the following day. The four jurisdictions and South Australia will limit the definition of a close contact to anyone who lives with the COVID-positive person or has shared an accommodation setting with the person for four hours. Close contacts must take a PCR test only if they have symptoms. Asymptomatic close contacts must take a rapid antigen test. If that test is positive, they must take a PCR test. Close contacts must stay in isolation for seven days regardless of their test results. Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said "we will have more cases" due to the new public health controls, but he believed they would better direct testing to those most in need. The change was criticised, however, by University of Newcastle Laureate Professor Nick Talley, a researcher, staff specialist at John Hunter Hospital and the 2018 NSW Scientist of the Year, who said the changes appeared to be more about pragmatism than managing the outbreak effectively. The World Health Organisation warned on Thursday that omicron could overwhelm health systems as cases reached record highs in Europe.

