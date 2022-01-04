comment, newcastleherald, letters to the editor

IT'S understandable that some correspondents would be cynical about Anthony Albanese's promise to build fast rail between Newcastle and Sydney as the first stage of a very fast train (VFT) line linking Brisbane to Melbourne. I'm sure he means it. Albanese was Australia's first Infrastructure Minister, in the Rudd government. He commissioned an in-depth feasibility study on the project which reported in 2013. The report found a good return on investment for the project, identified the route, and was supported by the Business Council of Australia and by former Nationals leader Tim Fischer. Unfortunately the recommendations were left to languish once the Abbott government was elected. Since the pandemic we have seen many can work from home for much of the time, and people are seeking to leave big cities for regional areas for safety and lifestyle benefits. A VFT to Sydney would revolutionise opportunities for Novocastrians and take many vehicles off the road. Meanwhile the "can't do" Morrison government throws up its hands in defeat and says Australians can never aspire to a VFT. Novocastrians should suspend cynicism and get behind Albanese's proposal. THIS is not the first, and it's not likely to be the last, back of the envelope promise for the east coast fast rail line ("Labor leader Anthony Albanese kicks off New Year election campaign with $500 million promise for high-speed rail", Herald, 2/1). January traditionally was a time when politicians went on holidays, so-called "study tours", while those left in charge would use the slow news days to suggest all sorts of wild dreams. I grew up on the right side of the tracks. The Great Northern Railway line was just over the back fence of our North Gosford home and the familiar sounds created in the halcyon days of steam defined my early years. 3801 and its sister Pacific Class locos headed up the Newcastle Flyer which had snaked its way along the reaches of Mullet Creek before entering the Woy Woy tunnel. Perhaps Labor's tunnel vision is blinded not by the light at the end, rather the train coming in the other direction. The idea is likely to finish up on a rail siding, graffitied with the tag 'that was just a dream'. ANTHONY Albanese is the rail champion ("Labor election launch", Herald, 3/1). He was responsible for the $1 billion stage one of the Northern Sydney Freight Corridor (NSFC) between Newcastle and Strathfield. Completed in 2016, the capacity upgrade came just in time to meet rapidly increasing freight demand. However, line capacity will be reached in around six years' time. The state government knew this in 2013 when it sought funding from the federal government "to commence planning and delivery for stages two and three of the [NSFC] program, including the Lower Hunter Freight Corridor". But in 2019, the state said stage two of NSFC would be considered in five to 10 years' time. The smart thing to do is remove all freight from the passenger line by building a new, dedicated rail freight line linking Newcastle, Badgery's Creek and Port Kembla, paying for it by railing containers from a Newcastle container port. The existing rail corridor can then be upgraded to accommodate Mr Albanese's fast passenger line. WE decided to err on the side of caution and purchase some rapid antigen tests from a chemist. It wasn't an easy task as they are as rare as political ethics these days. After about half an hour of driving around,we gave up and went home. The cost of these tests is outrageous - $30 for two or $50 for three. This virus will spread with gay abandon simply because the RATs are financially unobtainable for some. Let's hope the government can find a viable solution to the problem. REGARDING Ian Kirkwood's piece on Saturday, ("Our city's heart needs a kick start", Herald, 1/1), it's way beyond baffling the endless blows the Newcastle gem cops, when it should always be shining, so brilliantly. Sydney trains, so easily brought up to speed, would have given the required throughput, to support, say, the light rail. Immediate convenient possibilities would have been endless. Built, "they would have come". Nothing, I mean nothing, came close to the gateway of the prime location of Newcastle Station, right at the coast. So, we let it and services languish, for the ease of getting rid of it. Instead, the "gem" has been saddled with the same pie, carved up differently, of Australia's most motorised region. Joan Dawson, of Save Our Rail, copped a death threat, for speaking highly efficient, progress sanity. If people are the heart of a place, does Newcastle still have one, given the size of the Hunter? I FOUND the article 'Our city needs a kickstart' (Herald, 1/1) an interesting read. As an older Novocastrian who deserted the town to realise my dreams in the world, then returned to end my glory years back in my home town, the disappointment at what this town has become is overwhelming. Like most others I have my own opinions on what needs to be done. Council needs to invest in supporting and promoting interesting shopping and activity centres within the city, providing open, friendly and functional spaces that can be used for a multitude of purposes. Instigate an attractive vibe back into the town for all to enjoy. Whether that is boho cultural or multicultural or a mix of all these to attract all age groups. Maybe consider a centre for affordable, culturally sensitive all-age appropriate eateries. Overseas cities have many creative templates which could be looked at for planning and design. There has been too much emphasis on promoting and building apartment blocks. Not all of us can afford that lifestyle. Make Newcastle city a place for all Novocastrians. We have beautiful beaches and a glorious harbour in our city. Instead of ripping out everything that is part of our heritage, council needs to be more inclusive, more creative and more inventive to welcome citizens back into the heart of what was this glorious town. SHORT TAKES WHAT a breath of fresh air to start the New Year ('Our city's heart needs a kickstart', Herald, 1/1). Someone with some common sense. Thank you Ian Kirkwood for highlighting what everyone is thinking but no one's talking about. Apart from all the inconveniences the light rail has had on the Newcastle community, why would you want to come into town when nothing is open and you have to pay to park? I agree with Joan Dawson and Save Our Rail. She had foresight. It's a shame the NSW government didn't. BRUCE Graham (Letters, Herald, 3/1). You get my vote for Town Planner. Well thought out and sensible ideas. WELL, here we go again. Another Labor Party promise for a very fast train from Newcastle to Sydney. I think this old carrot has been dangled enough over the years. Hopefully the people of Newcastle can see straight through this rubbish. There is still plenty of time for another old favourite to come up. I am of course referring to the Adamstown gates. How many more times do these need to surface in the hope of an election win. Of course, both parties are guilty of false promises and I have only listed a couple. Don't fall for it any more. C'MON Albo you had me considering voting Labor due to an erratic prime minister at the moment then came your big announcement of fast rail, with the whole thing to be made in Australia. It's New Years not April fools mate. Here is a policy of mine you may borrow and will deliver you The Lodge. Make beer tax deductible. Same for the punt. Triple the dole so people like me take it up as a lifestyle option. Legalise drugs so people like me can take it up as a lifestyle option. Oh, and the billions it would cost to build your railway ... spend it on affordable housing. It might be a Labor thing, a blast from the past when I used to vote Labor. BETWEEN Albo and his fast train dream and good old Dom's open slather to COVID, I am bewildered as to their intent of both parties. For a start, the cost involved in building tracks to carry high speed trains safely in this particular area is far beyond a realistic proposition. As for Dom, what a major stuff up for the sake of getting points from the business sector. Glad had her faults but was 10,000 times better than this excuse for a Premier. When will we see honest, truthful people appear in the political arena? GEOFF Black (Letters , 31/12) says our Premier has earned the nickname 'Let 'er rip Perrottet'. I for one have never heard of it. Has anyone else? LET'S "phase out" these obscene Liberal governments ASAP. They have failed us so badly over COVID. Let's "roll out" revenge at the ballot box ?

