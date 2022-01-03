sport, local-sport,

NEWCASTLE Rugby League chairman John Crooks says he's already received one application and at least two other people are interested after advertising for a new general manager. Crooks has now officially begun the search for Newcastle RL's next full-time boss, three months out from the opening round of 2022, after interim leader Charlie Haggett indicated he wouldn't continue in the role. Haggett will instead assist whoever fills the top job and return to being the board's deputy chairman, a position he relinquished back in March when taking over from long-serving head Matt Harris. Crooks expects to finalise a replacement by the end of January and doesn't envisage current COVID-19 challenges in the sporting administration landscape to put off any potential candidates. "I'm aware of at least three people who are very interested and we've already had a reply to the ad, which only went up this morning. I'm pretty sure we'll have some high quality candidates," Crooks told the Newcastle Herald on Monday. In terms of attributes Crooks says a Newcastle RL general manager, most recently known as chief executive officer, would need skill sets covering organisation and people management. "They need to be really organised because it's such a diverse role," Crooks said. "It's not only the football side of things they look after - there's sponsorship and the investment properties we own as well. "They also need to be really good at dealing with people because rugby league people are a diverse geographic." Crooks says the Newcastle RL board would be open to applicants from outside the rugby league community and outside the Hunter region. He also paid tribute to the efforts of Haggett. "Charlie's done a fantastic job while he's been there," Crooks said. "Whoever gets the role will have plenty of support because he'll resume his job as deputy chairman so we'll have that knowledge transfer pretty well in place." The upcoming Newcastle RL season, after two campaigns heavily impacted by coronavirus, is scheduled to start on March 26-27. Crooks says he was "extremely disappointed" that NSW Rugby League recently knocked back an application for the Northern Hawks to join the top-flight competition, which remains at 10 teams and 18 rounds.

