DESPITE designing houses for more than 25 years, Torren Bell still gets nervous watching his work go from drawing board to building site. "Seeing the ideas on paper turn into a reality is a great feeling although I find this process equally stressful, hoping the home meets the owners' wishes," Torren, who operates his business from offices in Salamander Bay and on the Gold Coast, says. Torren can breathe easy in regards to this impressive new Nelson Bay build, complete with a spectacular suspended lap pool. Its owners, Stephen and Gabrielle Blasina, are generous in their praise of Torren's work, and the judges of the 2021 Housing Industry Association Hunter awards named him Residential Building Designer of the Year for the project, describing the two-level floor plan as "outstanding". The Blasinas demolished their holiday house on the steep block to build an ultimate retirement retreat. Torren says the couple asked for a modern, understated design with the main living areas and master suite on the same floor, access on this level to a pool and a separate space for guests. The priority, however, was to take advantage wherever possible of the panoramic views over Dutchmans Beach to Hawks Nest. This had to be balanced with providing privacy for the home's occupants. "The site has difficult access with the narrow road and steep topography, which played a role in the design of the home," Torren says. "The bay views were a major focus in the set-up and layout of the spaces, along with the importance of window locations. "Privacy was also high on the owners' list, which is always difficult to maintain on an infill site when you have views and need to use as much glazing as possible." Stephen and Gabrielle say the house is environmentally sensitive, featuring double glazing and solar power stored by Tesla battery. "We are extremely satisfied with the final outcome and it is a very relaxing house with great privacy," they say. "The finish is exceptional, which Torren managed as we were based in Singapore [for work] during the build." IN THE NEWS: A triangular concrete support column helps create the illusion of a floating upper floor and directs attention to the front entry of the house. Inside, a timber staircase leads to the light-filled top level, which is the heart of the home. At the front is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, which opens onto a large entertaining deck, tiled in travertine stone. Torren says he wanted easy connections between inside and outside spaces. "Moving towards the rear of the home is the central TV room or lounge space, which links the main living areas at the front and rear of the house and also opens onto the central, covered BBQ and pool courtyard," he says. At the rear of this level is a powder room, laundry, large study and the master suite, which was described by the HIA judges as "extraordinary". "The master suite has been carefully located to maintain privacy while having its own resort-style view down the length of the suspended, glass-end lap pool, along with separate pool access," Torren says. "The home was designed to maintain a visual connection to the pool and stunning water views as you move your way through it." Torren explains that the lower level of the house is split to accommodate the site's topography. It accommodates two bedrooms with en suites and water views, a large bunk room, the main bathroom, a rumpus or pool room, gym, cellar and access to sub-floor storage. Torren, a previous HIA awards winner, says he is extremely proud to be recognised by industry leaders and acknowledged other members of the Nelson Bay project team: builder and 2021 awards finalist Sean Richards, Adept Pools, Octopus Garden Design and Seaside Cabinetry. The HIA recognised Bluewater Stainless for its workmanship on the glazed pool wall, internal and external balustrades, custom gate and grates. For Octopus Garden Design's Gerrad Everson, the property's views were also front of mind when planning the landscaping. The design was implemented by Panoramic Landscapes. "The brief was to create a simple and modern garden with a few feature trees that did not impede the water views," Gerrad says. "The clients also wanted to avoid big and ugly retaining walls across the front yard and had no need for lawn, so we designed a series of overlapping garden terraces using black powder-coated steel that created divisions for mass plantings of shrubs and ground covers while complementing the sharp, clean lines of the architecture."

