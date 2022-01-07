news, court-and-crime,

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man overnight, after he was stabbed multiple times in the chest in suburban Newcastle. Emergency crews were called to a home on Michael Street at Jesmond about 3.45pm on Thursday after reports of a stabbing. They treated a 34-year-old man for multiple stab wounds to his chest at the scene before taking him to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition. NSW Police confirmed on Friday morning that the man died in hospital from his injuries. "Police have been told the man attended the home and was injured during an altercation with a male occupant, who then fled," NSW Police said in a statement. Investigators have launched a murder inquiry and police are hunting the 34-year-old's alleged attacker - Strike Force Mantillus has been formed to handle the matter. Officers remained at the scene into Thursday evening, canvassing the area and speaking with neighbours. Police are appealing for anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

