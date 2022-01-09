news, national,

Congratulations. You've made it to the end of the first week of 2022, relatively unscathed (we hope). There's no sugarcoating it, the week's news has been fairly monstrous at times. Between ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth and the pandemic, we can't quite tell which is rising faster: Tides or virus case numbers. There was also that whole thing with that tennis player. You know, the world number one that everyone in Australia is loving to hate right now? As always, there were some moments in the week that were not entirely deflating, and those made for some pretty incredible videos. Here are our top picks of the best videos from around Australia this week. This weather best looks less than fun to be living under. Certainly those who have been left without power in the ACT would agree. But there is something so mesmorising about watching a storm roll in, and this one over the NSW Riverina was particularly pretty. A lot of amateur photographers and filmmakers rejoiced at the sight of this one, before promptly ducking for cover. Parts of the Riverina copped a lashing two nights in a row, which caused significant damage and flooding. Farmers in northern parts of Victoria were devastated by the sudden downpours that left their crops decimated. Meanwhile, hailstorms that hit Canberra left parts of the capital without power for nearly the whole week. While inland parts of the east coast battled storm activity, the coastline felt the weight of ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth. Like most of our exes, it's a cranky force of nature that's best left well alone. The tides were so strong they managed to split Queensland's Bribie Island in half. Byron Bay, NSW recorded a wave of up to 10 metres. On Queensland's Gold Coast, the swell was so high it managed to carry a shipping container full of beers, dumping its contents - the prescious summertime commodity - into the ocean. Won't someone, please think of the beers! You know that advertising slogan? Nothing frightens a Triton but it's best not to drive your ute into a raging king tide. In this case, it was a Ford Ranger that was nearly lost to the ocean's depth except for the quick-thinking actions of passersby at Queensland's Rainbow Beach. But we're pretty sure the outcome would have been largely the same if it was a Mitsubishi, Holden or otherwise. Any way you slice it, a very lucky outcome for that driver. Rev heads and car enthusiasts have once again lined the otherwise quiet streets of Canberra to catch a glimpse of the Summernats city cruise. After a two-year virus-induced hiatus, the event returned bigger and better than ever, as the adage goes. Participants numbered 500 vehicles, far and away the largest turnout seen since 2005, when the public event had to be disbanded because of unruly behaviour by drivers and onlookers. Crowds turned out to the Northbourne Avenue cruise despite the forecast for heavy rain and storms. Of course, the inclement weather did not eventuate. Thankfully the only rumbling heard was from the passing cars.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/55774884-3ae1-4f9c-afa2-cc1d67b0baed.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg