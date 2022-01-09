newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NSW Heritage has expressed concern about the impact of a proposed $67 million apartment development in Mosbri Crescent, The Hill, on the iconic views of Newcastle from the Obelisk. In a submission to the City of Newcastle, the state government agency recommended that the height of the development, proposed for the former NBN studios site, be reduced. The height of the tallest building is 28 metres. "The visual impact assessment shows that the expansive views across Newcastle to the west from the Obelisk, which is one of the significant views out from the Newcastle Recreation Reserve, will be affected by the proposed development," the submission said. "The proposed development will intrude into the views. It is recommended that the height of the proposed development is reduced such that the new development does not intrude into the significant views from the Obelisk." Surrounding residents are waging a pitched battle against the scale of the proposed development. The latest revised proposal comprises three residential flat buildings (161 units) and multi-dwelling housing (11 two-storey dwellings). In November 2020 the council requested developer Crescent Newcastle Pty Ltd provide further technical details about its plans. The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel is expected to make a determination on the project later this year. While the site of the proposed development is not listed on the State Heritage Register, NSW Heritage noted that it adjoined Newcastle Recreation Reserve, which is listed on the register. It expressed concern that the proposed development's height and bulk may have an adverse impact on the reading of topography of Arcadia Park and Obelisk Hill. "It is noted that the proposed development relies heavily on the existing vegetation in Arcadia Park to screen it from impacting on the significant views from the public domain of the heritage listed site," the submission said. "The development should be independent in design to mitigate the impact on the heritage values of the site such that any removal of vegetation within Arcadia Park if ever required in future, does not impact on the significant views." READ MORE: The agency also noted that the site was once associated with 1840s mining activities and may contain historical archaeological relics. The project attracted 170 mostly critical submissions while on public exhibition in 2020. A Newcastle East Public School P&C submission said the development would look directly into the school's playground. "This raises significant unease for us in regard to our children's everyday privacy," it said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UfX4XDhNMhVpTbjzWZdknP/79ad6632-d941-4e4f-9422-3c065706ecea.jpg/r0_249_4896_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg