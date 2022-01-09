news, local-news, comedy, club, Newcastle, open, venue, Ethan, Andrews

Over the past decade Newcastle has proven itself to be the little comedy scene that could. The city has witnessed a proliferation of new shows at a smorgasbord of venues and an unprecedented appetite among audiences. A reputation for rough gigs has all but faded and sold out shows for comedy savvy crowds are now commonplace. But something has always been missing: a purpose-built comedy club. "Newcastle is ready for this" Allan Brady, a comedian who first performed in the city in 2013, says. He met fellow stand ups James Connors and Elliott Stewart at local gigs and the trio are now co-owners of Newcastle Comedy Club, opening its doors with two sold out shows on Saturday, January 8. Starting a club had been a popular topic of conversation among stand ups for years, but remained a daydream until two years ago. It was then that Connors and Stewart began seriously exploring the venture. With Brady joining the pair and lending his experience launching new businesses, the trio began inspecting properties in 2020. The pandemic meant things moved slowly until their eventual location on Darby Street, owned by a friend, became available. The licensed venue will operate on Friday and Saturday nights with a showcase of half a dozen or more comedians. The plan is to run one show a night, but add performances to meet audience demand, something the club has already needed to do. On Sunday nights the venue will host a solo show from a touring performer. As for who audiences can expect to be watching? "Of course, I would love to have big names drop in," Brady says. "But I really want to let locals have a go. I want to see the people who have grown the local scene on stage." As performers and show runners with years of experience, the trio understand how to cultivate a good comedy experience. They have drawn inspiration from the intimate ambience of New York comedy clubs. With a mix of cocktail seating at candlelit tables, theatre-style seating and bar stools the venue can accommodate up to 70 patrons. Shout Brewing beers and a limited wine menu will be available. The comedians concede there is no ideal time to start a business given the current climate, but are buoyed by the enthusiastic response the project has already received. Local businesses have been vocal in their support and the club has been inundated with enquiries from performers ecstatic about a venue launch. "We're not open yet and we've got already six weeks of programming confirmed," Brady says. "We have had messages from cabaret and burlesque performers, musicians and people wanting to do kids shows. And the number of people we've had enquire about bartending and tech jobs is crazy. People just want to be around the energy of the club." In the future the venue will also operate midweek, running open mics and comedy trivia nights. Newcastle Fringe shows will be hosted in March and the co-owners are in discussions to host Newcastle Comedy Festival events as well. The significance of the venue's arrival is not lost on Sarah Gaul, who will perform at the club this weekend. "It's very rare in Australia to have a custom-built comedy club, so performing here will be a luxury." She's certain the venue will become an institution for comedians. "It's a really amazing accomplishment and I am so proud of the boys for doing this." As you can imagine, three stand ups opening a business has had all the makings of a comedy of errors. Thus far a major incident has been avoided, no mean feat given the renovation required to convert the building from its former life as a barbershop. "We have been Googling how to use power tools five minutes before using them," they say. That DIY ethos has always been the trio's approach though. In years gone by their hunger to perform has seen them busk on the street and stage gigs in their homes. There's no questioning their love of comedy, but opening a club has been a whole other challenge. Stewart does not mince words when it comes to the hardest part. "Lots of heavy lifting."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/324VkdtvqnBSp7aYw6KyqmM/d692e971-88fd-4c0c-9fb9-f46f32f46cb6.jpg/r0_141_5004_2968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg