REECE Jones has cast his eye towards this season's metropolitan premiership for apprentice jockeys after an impressive run in the city last week. Scone-based Jones saluted six times across three different tracks in the space of 96 hours, featuring a late treble at Rosehill on Saturday. He also struck success at Canterbury on Friday night following a midweek double at Warwick Farm on Wednesday. The flurry of winners more than doubled his city total for 2021-22, taking him to 11 at metropolitan meetings and placing him equal third on the Racing NSW standings behind Tyler Schiller (16) and Tom Sherry (12) while drawing level with Jenny Duggan (11). "I just want to keep riding as much as I can. I would like to [eventually] move towards provincial and metropolitan solely, but [for now] I'll try and make a run for the metro apprenticeship if I can," Jones told the Newcastle Herald. "They've all had a bit of a head start on me, but I might catch them. Hopefully I can ride my way to the top. I'm not too far behind. I'm down to two kilograms [claim] so whether that slows me down or not I'm not too sure." Jones has only recently returned to the state capital. "Towards the end of last season, a week or so after I rode four winners [at Randwick], I stopped going to Sydney to try and keep my claim for the new season," he said. "And then COVID happened so I've probably only been back in Sydney for a couple of weeks now." Jones won three of the last four races on the Rosehill program on Saturday - storming home on board both O'Mudgee and Casino Kid before completing proceedings via True Detective after a ding-dong battle all the way down the home straight. He also posted three other placings - a second and two thirds - from his book of seven rides. "It was a great day and I actually thought my best ride for the day was the one that got scratched," Jones said. He won with Dollar Magic at Canterbury on Friday for Scone trainer Scott Singleton, who also tasted victory on the Gold Coast on Saturday courtesy of Remlaps Gem. Quatenus and Broken Arrows were Jones' Warwick Farm winners on Wednesday. The apprentice has three rides at Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday with Rodney Northam's Kinship the pick of the bunch.

