Between Bunnings and Costco in Boolaroo sits a building that predates them both by 100 years. The heritage-listed property at 1 Hague Road is the former laboratory of the Sulphide Corporation, which later became Pasminco Smelters. It was transformed into offices and used as the receiver base when Pasminco went into receivership in the early 2000s. In 2017 the property was bought by Indigenous community organisation Wandiyali for $2.3 million. It is now up for lease for $236,000 per annum plus outgoings and GST. "With a place like this you don't know who you're going to get," Movable's Steven Dick said of potential suitors. "You think this will suit an office or a childcare centre and then somebody will come out of left field [with an idea] and you'll think that's so obvious, why didn't I think of that? "It's up to people's imagination." Set on a 4781 square metre block that corners onto Munibung and Cressy roads, the property will soon include a 26-space carpark. Inside, it showcases an attractive mix of glass, exposed brick and timber across a mammoth 787 square metre floor plan. "It's a beautiful example of a repurposed heritage building," Mr Dick said. "It is heritage listed so people can't come in and knock out brick walls, but they can modify it to suit themselves. "My discussions with Lake Macquarie Council is they really want to see this repurposed and as long as it fits the zoning and the building won't be changed, they'll try and assist."

