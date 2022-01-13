newsletters, editors-pick-list, belmont, marks point, waterfront, newcastle herald, 2022, selby cottage, 171 russell road new lambton

A trio of waterfront homes within a 10-minute drive of each other are set to command a combined figure well over $10 million. Split between Belmont and Marks Point and listed within a 15-day period, the properties are headlined by a three-bedroom home at 116 Ross Street. Ross Street has established itself as Belmont's premium location, recording three $4 million-sales since 2020 including the benchmark $4.55 million sale at number 144 last year. A four-bedroom home at 20 Bellevue Road, Belmont boasts similarly amazing views from a 913 square metre block. RELATED: Shortland 'being discovered' as $1 million sale nears How many Newcastle suburbs set house sale records in 2021? Newcastle's median house price hits $860,000 The one-level home also features a motorised inclinator that runs down to the boat shed. Both Belmont properties have been in the same families for decades, and the owner of 116 Ross Street is selling after living in the home more than 65 years. "It's very rare to have three waterfronts in that realm, that are all pretty special waterfronts, all at the same time," said selling agent Josh O'Doherty, of LJ Hooker Belmont. "I don't think I've seen so many high-end waterfront houses change hands [so regularly as] in the last little while." The third property, located at 151 Marks Point Road, features Selby Cottage, one of the region's longest serving waterfront B&Bs. The circa 1900 miner's cottage is complemented by a two-level, three-bedroom residence at the top of the 815 square metre block. The property last sold in 2017 and comes with development application approval for a studio. "Marks Point seems to have really come into its own of late," Mr O'Doherty said. "It wasn't that long ago that no-one had broken the $3 million mark down there and now it's happening a few times a year." All three homes are for sale by expressions of interest. A charming 97-year-old property in New Lambton has hit the market as one of the suburb's biggest blocks. Set on 916 square metres, the four-bedroom home at 171 Russell Road (pictured bottom left) has been in the same family for more than 50 years. It has been extended twice to include a top storey, a pool and what is now the master bedroom, but retains many of its original features. Crawford Real Estate's Margaret Jensen will take the property to auction on January 29 with a guide of $1.3 million. "It has been extended but the character's been preserved," Ms Jensen said. "If you look at those beautiful ceilings, the fireplace, even the front door, it hasn't been interfered with but obviously someone will want to put a new kitchen and most likely new bathrooms. "I would anticipate [it will attract] someone who appreciates the style and is sympathetic to the property, someone with a passion to renovate and reinstate it to its original grandeur." The property boasts a 20-metre street frontage and enjoys elevated views from its top-storey bedroom. It shouldn't take long for Merewether to record its first multimillion-dollar sale of 2022. The 2016-built four-bedroom residence at 12 Dent Street (pictured bottom right) will open for inspections today ahead of its February 5 auction. Situated 900 metres from Merewether Beach, the home boasts a four-metre long island bench and butler's pantry in the kitchen and a solar-heated pool. "This house is luxuriously large - it's a big coastal home," First National Newcastle City's George Rafty said. "It's got amazing fixtures and finishes and an abundance of large bedrooms and open plan living areas."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H9AemfQ3cDaTrBwqEFxwv/c3ef5a85-31cf-48a2-a86b-d446f96badd4.jpg/r97_70_1477_850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg