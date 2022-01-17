news, local-news,

THE Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has lodged a development application to build a chapel on vacant land between two Chisholm schools, a project the late Bishop Bill Wright helped design. St Bede's Catholic College principal John Murphy and St Aloysius Primary School principal Grant Diggins said construction was expected to start in late 2023 on the Chisholm chapel, which will comprise an architecturally designed circular building with the Stations of the Cross displayed on its undercover exterior; landscaped gardens; a reflection pond; and statues of St Bede, St Aloysius and Mary. IN THE NEWS: "For both of our schools this is almost like the final piece of the puzzle," Mr Murphy said. "It will give what we think will be a unique Catholic identity and an intimate place where we can gather. It is not designed to have 1000 students, a whole school mass, it's really designed to have smaller groups [with a maximum of 200] such as year groups and to allow more intimate celebrations to take place." Mr Diggins said his growing school had a multipurpose hall and chapel but it was also used for OOSH, sport and community activities. "I'm most excited about having a dedicated space for prayer and for liturgy," he said, adding it would be an inclusive space. Currently, the closest church to the schools is at Morpeth. Mr Murphy said priests based at St Joseph's East Maitland would travel to the chapel for Masses, while teachers would take students to the chapel for a range of activities. He said it would primarily be used as a school facility, but there would be opportunities to invite community members to events. Mr Murphy said he first spoke with the late Bishop Wright - who was a "fountain of knowledge" about both saints - about the chapel in 2016. "He was pretty passionate about this chapel being at the heart of our two schools and being a crucial link between the two," he said. "He had input into the circular design of it, the landscaping, about having it open without fences... he was very passionate about wanting this chapel to be done ASAP. "It's sad Bishop Bill didn't get to see that, hopefully he can see it from upstairs in heaven." Mr Murphy said Bishop Wright was humble and may not have wanted any official recognition at the chapel, but there may be subtle and discreet ways to keep his memory alive at the site. He said the altar would be at the heart of the chapel. "You've got this nice circular intimate arrangement in which irrespective of where you're placed, it's pretty much the same type of interaction and engagement you'll have," he said. "It creates greater opportunity for inclusiveness and an understanding of what it's all about." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cab3awiUhmM7JiamdaiM3H/6d26fe69-49ca-440e-81b8-4dd52472e5fb.jpg/r37_0_1963_1088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg