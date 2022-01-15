University of Newcastle rewards academic excellence with new scholarship

news, local-news,

THE University of Newcastle will this year start awarding 20 scholarships annually to exceptional students starting undergraduate degrees. The Academic High Performers Scholarship Program will give students scholarships valued at $10,000 per year for the duration of their degrees and access to leadership training and academic mentoring programs. Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky AO said the program was a way to support exceptional students who had entered the university one of five ways: as a year 12 school leaver; as an Indigenous year 12 school leaver; through the Schools Recommendation Scheme; through an enabling program; or as dux of a regional high school. "Through this flagship scholarship program, we are proud to be supporting high achieving, academically accomplished students who are embarking on their higher education journey," Professor Zelinsky said. "We know this is an important way to support the aspirations of students right across our regions." The scholarships will be awarded based on academic merit and entry rank. With the exception of regional high school duxes, no additional scholarship application is required. Scholarship offers will be made to the highest ranked applicants who satisfy the conditions and sent following the relevant admission round. The new program complements UON's existing suite of current scholarships, including those funded by donors. People who don't join UON with a scholarship can still be rewarded for high performance through Continuing Students Excellence Scholarships, given to top performers in each college.

