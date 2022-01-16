sport, local-sport,

MAITLAND trainer Darren Elder will look to make it two wins from as many starts with new stable addition Fly Cheval when racing at Newcastle on Monday. Fly Cheval will contest the fifth over a mile at Newcastle International Paceway fresh from tasting victory at Tamworth last week. The nine-year-old mare, with 83 career starts, recently joined Elder from Victoria. "I've had her about two or three weeks now," Elder said. "They were pretty evenly backed up there [at Tamworth], but she was too good on the day and hopefully she can do it all again. "She'll just go through the grades, nothing in particular to set her for." Elder's son Brad again has the drive, one of six for him at the meeting. The family duo combined for success with Jiggy Rhythm at Newcastle on Friday night. Brad made it a double on board Peter Neilson's Its Allabout Alice, which backs up at Newcastle on Monday.

