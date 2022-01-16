sport, local-sport,

Redhead's Daniel Collins finished as the best-placed Hunter representative despite a disrupted opening to this year's Nutri-Grain Ironman/Ironwoman Series. Organisers opted to postpone Sunday's third round at North Bondi Beach because of Tsunami warnings along the east coast of Australia triggered by an underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga over the weekend. No date was announced for the delayed event, however, the next three rounds are set for Gold Coast's Kurrawa (February 4-6). Collins sits seventh overall in the men's rankings with 22.5 points from the opening two rounds in Sydney. He bounced back in Saturday's new wavecross format, coming equal fifth alongside Swansea-Belmont rookie Kye Taylor after being 13th in Friday's endurance race. Taylor (15.5) is equal 15th on the leaderboard. Swansea-Belmont's Bella Williams, who was called up as a replacement last week, is 12th overall in the women's competition. She finished equal ninth on Saturday and 13th on Friday.

