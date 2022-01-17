news, local-news,

Urgent investigations are underway into a major fish kill in Newcastle's Throsby Creek. Thousands of small and medium-sized dead fish were floating in the main channel between Maitland Road, Tighes Hill and Hannell Street, Wickham on Monday morning. The stench of rotting fish hangs over the Carrington mangrove forest where many of the fish have been trapped. Locals were shocked when dead fish started appearing on the weekend. "The creek has been going from strength to strength. This is a total shock. We need to get to the bottom of it," Tighes Hill resident Jonathon Love said. The creek's catchment is highly urbanised and extends to the Charlestown ridgeline. The two most likely causes of the fish kill are a blackwater event, which depletes the water of oxygen, or a pollution incident. Numerous government agencies including the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Primary Industries, Environment Protection Authority and Hunter Water share responsibility for the water.

