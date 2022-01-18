news, court-and-crime,

AN OFF-DUTY police officer charged with high-range drink driving after his car was found parked in the middle of the road at Freemans Waterhole in November is alleged to have earlier in the night been handling a rifle while intoxicated, court documents state. Northern Region probationary constable Oliver Reinhardt, 40, of West Gosford, was excused from appearing in Toronto Local Court on Tuesday after he was charged with high-range drink driving, not keeping a firearm safely and handling a firearm under the influence of alcohol. Mr Reinhardt did not enter any pleas and the matter was adjourned until February 1. According to police, officers attached to Lake Macquarie were called to Palmers Road at Freemans Waterhole about 11.30pm on November 25 after reports a white Volkswagen Amarok was parked in the middle of the road. Members of the public spotted the driver standing outside the vehicle and helped in moving the car off the road, police said. The driver, Mr Reinhardt, was breath tested and allegedly returned a positive result. He was then arrested and taken to Toronto police station where he allegedly returned a reading of 0.218 - more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit. He was charged and his licence was suspended. As Mr Reinhardt's first court date was approaching, police revealed last week that, after further investigations following the high-range drink driving charge, Mr Reinhardt was being charged with two firearm offences. According to court documents, Mr Reinhardt allegedly handled a firearm, which police referred to in court documents as a Sauer 100 Classic .308 calibre, while he was under the influence of vodka between 6pm and 11.30pm on November 25. "The officer's duty status is currently under review," police said in a statement. The charges each carry a jail term and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions have elected to prosecute the matter. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

