"Good, clean fun where people can come together and celebrate the iconic Australian haircut". That's Mulletfest in a nutshell, founder Laura Johnson of Kurri Kurri says. The event first came about to help create business and save the Chelmsford Hotel in the Hunter Valley heartland town of Kurri Kurri. The background: uniquely Australian But its local success, a weekend of fun for the whole family featuring a wide range of categories, encouraged Johnson and friends to test it nationally. And so, 2021 began with the first satellite event, held at Summernats in Canberra in early January, and drawing more than 100 competitors. "It's been a learning curve, figuring out how to do things online and we have been thrilled to see how many people have learned to embrace the mullet ethos while using zoom: collared shirt on top, pajama pants and Ugg boots on the bottom," Mulletfest publicist Mel Murray said. "That said, we still want people to get together, celebrate and share the love of this iconic hairstyle without sharing the virus. After much discussion at Mulletfest HQ, we have made a decision. This year for your safety and our desperate need to see your smiling faces and your luscious locks the world-famous festival has decided to come to you. "Mulletfest 2022 will go on tour around Australia. This format will allow us to keep the crowds smaller and more localised while still fostering the sense of community we hold so dear." Mulletfest events booked for 2022 are: # The Chelmsford Hotel, Kurri Kurri, NSW, February 25,26 & 27; # Soden's Hotel, Albury, NSW, March 18-19; # Rockynats, Rockhampton, QLD, April 16; # Golden Dog Hotel, Glenreagh, NSW, May 20-22; # Logan Village Hotel, Logan Village, QLD. June 17-19; # Red Centre Nats & Monty's Lounge, Alice Springs, NT, September 2-4; # White Hart Hotel, Murrurundi, NSW, October 14-16; # Gladstone Dookie Hotel, Dookie, VIC, October 21-23. Events in South Australia and Western Australia have held over to 2023. Applications are open for venues to host Mulletfest events.

