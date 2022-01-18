news, local-news,

HUNTER students account for almost half of the state's top 10 performers in the Higher School Certificate Engineering Studies course, with all planning to forge careers in the lucrative field. A day after Newcastle Grammar School's Matthew Macdougall - who hopes to study engineering and commerce - was awarded first place in NSW in the subject, the Newcastle Herald can reveal Merewether High's Cooper Ivory and Patrick Pettett were second and seventh and All Saints' College Maitland's Sam Lynch was 10th. Related: Hunter students stand out on NSW Education Standards Authority's Merit Lists Related: Hunter students achieve outstanding Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks Related: Hunter students overcome COVID-19 disruption top state in six Higher School Certificate subjects Related: Newcastle Grammar HSC students all-round top achievers Cooper, who did the subject as an accelerated course, said "it's just so good to see the hard work has paid off". "I just love the mix of the different concepts within the subject, so I really enjoyed the mechanics side of things with the mathematics, but then also the technical drawing," he said. He is considering studying aerospace and mechatronics. Patrick said he was "ecstatic" about his result, saying he'd always had a passion for maths, science and problem solving. He has accepted an early offer for civil engineering at the University of Newcastle. IN THE NEWS: UON Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Professor Brett Ninness, said the students' success was "fantastic". "There's huge potential for those kids if they do go into engineering, the sky is the limit for them," he said. He said the Hunter was an "engineering powerhouse", but supply didn't meet demand. "In 2019 the country only graduated one third of the engineers domestically that the market wanted to hire in that year. "We've only graduated about 9000 engineers a year nationally, for five, six, seven years it's been flat at the same time the demand has been growing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

