news, local-news,

WINDY weather and wild waves couldn't stop these swimmers, young and old, enjoying a splash in the Newcastle Ocean Baths on Thursday. In a week where we've been encouraged to stay out of the water, following the explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which sent tsunami waves across the Pacific, these Hunter folks got their saltwater fix in the relative safety of the ocean baths. Earlier this week, Hunter Surf Life Saving chief executive Rhonda Scruton praised the members of the branch's 13 clubs as they complied with orders and cancelled nippers activities. If conditions allow, the region's beaches are sure to be popular over coming days with temperatures hovering around the 26-degree mark and only a chance of showers through to Monday. Newcastle has recorded 32mm of rain so far in 2022, down on the long-term January average which is 89mm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xtb7LvhUpWdRyX3MGXCxS3/2327b697-8270-441d-8603-e31c9d7022da.JPG/r155_0_2845_1520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg