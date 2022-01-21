sport, local-sport,

SAWYERS Gully trainer Cameron Davies wants to test out new stable addition The Governess in quality company and Saturday night's group 2 at Menangle presents that opportunity. The three-year-old filly, with Christian Cullen as broodmare sire, has drawn widest in gate 10 for the Harness Breeders NSW JL Raith Memorial (1609 metres) following a win at Newcastle last weekend and ninth in Sydney earlier this month since joining Davies from New Zealand. "I just threw her in to see whether she'd aim up with them or not," Davies said. "First start down at Menangle wasn't the best, but last week was pretty good." Elsewhere on the metropolitan card, Roy Roots jnr has The Black Prince resuming for the first time since last month's Inter Dominion series while Surfers Delight continues this preparation. Robert Morris has both drives. The Elder family, Darren and daughter Melanie, have Shannonstheman and Ashark respectively at Menangle on Saturday.

