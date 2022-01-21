sport, local-sport,

NEWCASTLE trainer Kris Lees expects Special Reward to "race well again" in Saturday's listed Carrington Stakes at Randwick following back-to-back top-two finishes this preparation. The six-year-old gelding is top weight for the $150,000 feature, run over 1400 metres, after coming second in the Christmas Classic (1200m) at Canterbury a fortnight ago and first in the Razor Sharp Handicap (1200m) at Randwick on December 11. Lees released a statement via his website on Friday regarding Special Reward, which has Glyn Schofield on board carrying 59 kilograms from barrier two. "Special Reward has put two good runs together, and has trained on well since the Canterbury race," Lees said. "He should get the right run from a soft gate, and I expect him to race well again." Lees also has Countofmontecristo in the Ranvet Handicap (1600m), Lunakorn resuming in the ACY Securities Handicap (1100m) and Our Candidate in the Precise Air Handicap (2000m). Fellow Newcastle trainers Nathan Doyle and Sam Kavanagh both have a runner in the last at Randwick - Cafe Royal and More Sundays respectively. Jason Deamer flies the Novocastrian flag twice in Sydney on Saturday courtesy of Zou De Moon and Greek Hero. Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini will look to continue Quick Tempo's perfect career record, arriving at the opening event in Randwick after five wins from as many starts since debuting on August 29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/7d2524fe-5ce5-48e1-b7e8-54e616de0607.jpg/r0_221_4108_2542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg