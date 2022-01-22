Missing man's body recovered from river at Taree

news, court-and-crime,

Searchers have found the body of a man reported missing after entering a river at Taree Saturday morning. The 23-year-old Taree man was last seen entering the Manning River in the early hours of the morning, around 3am, police said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Earlier, police officers had stopped a red sedan on Commerce Street and, as they spoke with three occupants of the vehicle, a back seat passenger ran form the vehicle and into the Manning River. Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District also entered the river when he was seen in trouble in the water; however, he was unable to be located. A major search commenced, involving local police, the Marine Area Command, Police Divers, PolAir, NSW State Emergency Service and Marine Rescue NSW. The man's body was found and recovered around 1pm, police said. A report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner. A critical incident team from Mid North Coast Police District were continuing and ongoing investigation into all circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

