Newcastle pharmacists say they're out of rapid antigen tests and don't know when more will arrive as the federal government's plan to supply free tests to concession card holders got underway on Monday. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, meanwhile, blamed "hoarding" for the scarcity of test supplies, but one pharmacist told the Newcastle Herald that they have been unable to secure reliable stocks for regular sale, let alone to meet the government's promise to supply pensioners, veterans and low-income earners with up to five free rapid tests a month. Others say their businesses have been running negative cashflow in advance payments for as-yet undelivered shipments, as another city pharmacy resorted to refunding customers who had pre-ordered tests from a consignment delayed by more than a fortnight. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared concession card holders would be able to access an allotment of free tests, the costs for which would be divided between the states and the Commonwealth. But as the states transitioned to rapid antigen testing to tackle the Omicron outbreak and relieve overwhelmed pathology labs running PCR testing clinics, wholesalers have floundered to meet demand and members of the public have struggled to find tests. Darby Street pharmacist Nicole Hopcroft had been waiting for more than two weeks for a delayed order of fresh stock on Monday and had "no clue" when the anticipated delivery was likely to arrive. Newcastle West pharmacist Ron Elliott, who, like others, was concerned local businesses could be left out of pocket to provide the free tests, said though he had received a small consignment of stock, the situation had remained largely the same; namely that tests were in short supply and when stock did arrive, it came in "dribs and drabs". Mr Joyce, who visited Newcastle on Monday, blamed hoarding by the public and businesses for crippling supply shortages across the country; a claim rejected by the Opposition and the Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS). "Hoarding has been a factor and we've got to make sure we manage that," Mr Joyce told RN Breakfast, though his claims were labelled "wild, baseless accusations" by Labor's health spokesperson Mark Butler, and were rejected by ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie. "People want an adequate supply of RATs because they want to do the right thing," Ms Goldie said. "For many people, their ability to go to work and protect their incomes depends on being able to get tested. No one on JobSeeker or a pension can afford to hoard tests, which are costing at least $10 each."

