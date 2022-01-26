coronavirus,

THERE have been two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in Hunter New England as the region recorded another 2557 positive cases. Two women from Hunter New England, both in their 80s, were among 29 people who died with COVID in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. One was from Mid Coast LGA, and one was from the Tamworth area. In the district, there were 991 positive results reported from rapid antigen tests in Wednesday's numbers, with another 1566 cases identified from PCR testing. There are currently 64 COVID-19 cases receiving care in hospitals across the Hunter New England Local Health District, and seven in intensive care units. Sonia Hornery's office has broken down the local positive cases via NSW Heath data, finding that of the local positive cases, there were 114 in the Cessnock LGA, eight from Dungog, 352 from the Lake Macquarie area, 153 in Maitland, and 125 from the Mid Coast LGA. In Newcastle there were 233 positive cases, in Port Stephens there were 145, in Singleton there were 32. But another 876 cases had not yet been "allocated" to an LGA, a spokesperson said. It comes as NSW Health authorities urged everyone who had received their second COVID-19 vaccination three more more months ago to roll up their arms for a booster shot. Of the 29 people who had died, six people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 16 people had received two doses, and seven were not vaccinated. Hunter New England Health hopes to make it easier for people to get the jab by offering "pop up" vaccination clinics throughout the district. These clinics will offer first and second doses for people aged five and up, as well as booster vaccinations for those aged 18 years and older. Third doses are also available for those who are immunocompromised. There will be a pop up clinic at Windale PCYC (on Lake Street) on Thursday, January 27, and Saturday, February 5, between 10am and 1pm. Further clinics will be held at Hamilton South Community Hall (on Fowler Street) between 10am and 1pm on Friday, January 28, and February 4; and on Monday, January 31, and Sunday, February 6, at Cessnock PCYC - also between 10am and 1pm. Those planning to access the clinics will need identification and their Medicare card, but should not attend if they are a close contact, have any COVID-19 symptoms or have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Across the state, there were 21,030 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of these, 8112 cases came from positive rapid antigen tests while 12,918 came from PCR testing. There are 2794 COVID-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 175 in ICU.

