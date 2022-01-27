news, court-and-crime,

Police say they were generally pleased with the behaviour of crowds across regional NSW this Australia Day. During the high-visibility policing operation throughout the state on Wednesday, 41 people were arrested, and police laid 67 charges for a range of offences including breach of bail, PCA, offensive behaviour, assaulting police, resisting arrest, malicious damage, affray, possessing prohibited drugs and supplying prohibited drugs. But operation commander Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said most people were well-behaved and marked the day safely and responsibly. "The main issue for police was anti-social and dangerous behaviour and officers did respond to several incidents across the state, including the Central Coast, Sydney's south and Northern Beaches, however, swift and early action ensured these issues did not ruin the day for everyone else," he said. "With near perfect weather conditions and crowds enjoying festivities, the vast majority celebrated safely, which made for a family-friendly day. "Sadly, two people, a woman and a man, died in separate incidents on the water." A 33-year-old woman died at Penrith after a boat capsized on the Nepean River, before a 62-year-old man lost his life when he fell into water from rocks at Terrigal. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/68223766-3fc8-461d-b06f-a529d55b4cb4.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg