Support all-round for proposed sport and recreation site in Morisset

LAKE Macquarie residents have applauded the proposed site for a "world-class" sport and recreation centre to replace the Myuna Bay camp which was forced to close in 2019. The new centre will be built at Morisset, with a $35 million joint investment from the NSW government and Origin Energy. During a press conference at the site on Thursday, NSW minister for sport Stuart Ayres said community consultation will remain the government's focus as plans for the facility are drawn up. "I think this is a good reflection of the state government working closely with people like Greg [Piper] and the local community to make sure that we get this decision right," Mr Ayres said. The Myuna Bay centre, which had operated for around 50 years prior to its closure, was controversially shut down due to safety concerns associated with Origin's Eraring Power Station. "Different to what we had at that recreation centre, we want this one to be much more accessible to the community," Mr Ayres said. "We know this is a growing part of the Lake Macquarie community and I want to make sure that people of all ages and all abilities have access." The minister was joined on Thursday by State Member for Lake Macquarie Greg Piper, Mayor Kay Fraser, Lake Macquarie City CEO Morven Cameron, Police District Commander Rashelle Conroy and members from nearby communities in support of the project. Along with access to the lake, Mr Piper said the new complex is likely to feature "sports fields, an indoor sports hall, pool, bike and walking trails and other sport and recreation facilities" with the potential inclusion of new PCYC facilities. The site, located off Morisset Park Road, is situated on largely cleared state government land - formerly part of Morisset Hospital grounds. In mid-2020 a site for the facility was proposed in Eraring, which was deemed inappropriate following community pushback. "It's taken a while to get to this point but what we wanted to do was get something that isn't just okay. If we are going to do this then let's do something that's absolutely fabulous," Mr Piper said on Thursday. "I'm very pleased that we're getting such a fantastic outcome on this issue. This will be the first new sport and recreation facility built in NSW in more than 40 years, and is something I know our local community deserves and will really enjoy. "While I thank the Office of Sport, the State Government and Origin Energy for taking our idea on board, I also want to thank Terry Pascoe and the Eraring residents' group for their patience and support in getting this option over the line." Terry Pascoe, who has been a key community voice in site selection, spoke at the announcement on Thursday and said he believes the Morisset location meets all criteria for a new sport and recreation facility. "We've had excellent communication with every level of government," Mr Pascoe said. "While we tend to talk about neighbourhoods this is something for the region and indeed for the state." John Quinlan, who has been a resident of nearby Sunshine for 20 years and has recently retired as president of the Sunshine Progress Association became part of the consultation process when the new site was selected. Mr Quinlan said, after conducting their own investigations into the site, his group is "totally supportive" of the project. "There's a dearth of really good facilities in this area and if this going to have public access to the general facilities that's absolutely wonderful," Mr Quinlan said. "The site is certainly big enough and access to the creek and to the lake is top class."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/0ed1fa99-17f5-4e44-b6d2-7b251d9fd15a.jpg/r0_230_4452_2745_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg