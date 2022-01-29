news, national,

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have made it their mission to "have fun" during their doubles campaign in the Australian Open. And off the court, the Australian tennis duo has been having fun with comedian and impressionist Elliot Loney. He's featured the "Special Ks" on several of his Instagram sketches. Mr Loney impersonated former world No. 1 and commentator Jim Courier as he spoke to Kyrgios and Kokkinakis in a skit filmed in the lead-up to the Thursday men's doubles semi-final art Melbourne Park. "Jim Courier right now coming at you live. And I'm here with Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios. Boys, how do you feel heading into your semi-final clash today?" Mr Loney said in the video. "I feel good. I'm excited to play alongside this big fella," Kyrgios replied. "It's been a long time coming for me and my boy, already, should be good fun," Kokkinakis said. Mr Loney then said he was so excited that he would take his trousers off and jump in the Yarra River, leaving the tennis players in stitches. The comedian sat courtside as the players trained for the doubles semifinal, commentating the session in character as Jim Courier as if it were a real match. "I speak to these guys in the locker room all the time and if you pan across right now we can see the inside into the Nick Kyrgios warmup on his serve," he said. "We've got Thanasi Kokkinakis getting ready to get looser than I've ever seen. Jona Segal's got his quads pulsating right about now." In another skit, Mr Loney impersonated Kyrgios lashing out at a reporter during a press conference. "Nick, you played an unbelievable match. You served 46 aces. Would you say that your serve is your best shot?" the reporter asked. "Like... Yeah. Bro, I served 46 aces. Like, what do you think? Honestly bro, look, the questions you ask are so dumb, so dumb," Mr Loney replied in character as Kyrgios. Both Kyrgios and Kokkinakis had the day off from tennis before their Doubles Final on Saturday. Kyrgios spent the day with the group of friends, who all flew to a winery in a helicopter in a series of videos posted to his Instagram Stories. Kokkinakis and Kyrgios will face off with fellow Aussies Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the doubles final at 8:45pm on Saturday, January 29.

