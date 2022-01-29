Motorcyclist injured during head-on collision in Upper Hunter

news, local-news,

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a motor vehicle accident in the Upper Hunter Saturday morning. NSW Ambulance tasked the rescue helicopter to a scene near Timor just after 9am, where a 57-year-old male motorcyclist had collided with a utility head-on. The man was treated at the scene by the aircraft doctor and Critical Care Paramedic for lower limb fractures and lacerations before being transferred to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/21eb1800-e9ce-4d37-b805-153b65b0a75e.jpeg/r222_0_2213_1125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg