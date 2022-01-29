Motorcyclist injured during head-on collision in Upper Hunter
THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a motor vehicle accident in the Upper Hunter Saturday morning.
NSW Ambulance tasked the rescue helicopter to a scene near Timor just after 9am, where a 57-year-old male motorcyclist had collided with a utility head-on.
The man was treated at the scene by the aircraft doctor and Critical Care Paramedic for lower limb fractures and lacerations before being transferred to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
