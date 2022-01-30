coronavirus,

NSW recorded 52 COVID-related deaths in the latest 24-hour reporting period. It is the virus' deadliest day in the state and follows on from Saturday's sad tally of 49 deaths. The 52 deaths included 33 men and 19 women. Three were in their 60s, 11 people were in their 70s, 26 people were in their 80s, 11 were aged in their 90s and one was aged more than 100. "On behalf of everybody across our state, can I extend our condolences to the families, our thoughts and prayers, our hearts are with you today and over this difficult time," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Saturday. NSW Health reported 13,524 new COVID-19 cases until 8pm Saturday with 2663 people in hospital, 182 of those are in intensive care. Weekly PCR testing in NSW has fallen to the lowest levels in more than six months as rapid antigen tests now record close to half of all new cases. Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 6032 were reported via the rapid antigen testing system and 7492 were from PCR testing. Of the population aged over 16 years, 95.4 per cent have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94 per cent of people aged 16+ have had two doses. READ MORE: Mr Perrottet appeared on Sky News on Sunday morning following reports the government would commit more than $1 billion in economic support for small to medium businesses. "I want to use our fiscal strength to get businesses through," he said, noting that his government had managed to keep people in work and that the state's hospital system was in "a strong position". Meanwhile, more than eight million rapid antigen tests have been distributed to over 3000 NSW schools ahead of the start to term one. Education secretary Georgina Harrisson says the task has been "one of the most challenging logistical undertakings in recent memory". Parents should already have been informed of how to collect RATs before the first day of classes for public school students on Tuesday. Those attending private schools went back on Thursday. The government released its back-to-school plan last weekend, with advice that all students take a rapid test before the first day of term. - with Australian Associated Press

