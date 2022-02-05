newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The most lucrative mobile speed cameras in the Hunter have collected more revenue in the last six months of 2021 than the entire previous financial year as more drivers get caught out by the lack of warning signs. Warning signs are set to be re-introduced this month, but the NSW government has already reaped the benefits of more covert cameras. A decision was announced in November 2020 to remove warning signs and high visibility decals from the mobile speed detectors across the state as part of an overhaul which also included tripling the amount of hours the cameras operated. Revenue NSW data shows the 12 highest earning locations for mobile speed cameras in the Hunter region all already amassed more revenue in the first half of the current financial year than the whole of 2020/21. Excelsior Parade, Toronto was the number one Hunter location for mobile speed camera fines - where 1961 speeding offences were recorded between July and December, amassing a whopping $339,164 in government revenue. This was up from 1130 offences and $170,494 in the 2020/21 financial year. IN THE NEWS: Not far behind Toronto was the busy Newcastle Road at Wallsend. Drivers travelling westbound on the main thoroughfare were caught speeding by mobile cameras 1932 times, attracting $319,127 in penalties in the six month period. In 2020/21, this spot attracted 1618 infringements and $247,696 in revenue. The top end of the region did not avoid the wrath of the radars either. The New England Highway northbound at Muswellbrook was third on the list with $249,822 in revenue and 1253 speeding offences. This was a huge spike from the previous financial year, when just 50 speeding offences were detected, totalling $11,142 in fines. Hillsborough Road has proved to be a cash cow for the government of late. Speed cameras parked on the westbound side picked up 1196 offences and $197,589 in fines in the first half of the financial year, while the eastbound direction caught 594 speeding offences and penalised drivers $91,121. Mobile speed cameras have courted controversy of late. Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced in December that warning signs would be reintroduced after fierce community backlash to the decision to remove them and accusations of revenue raising. The new warning signs will be displayed on top of the speed detecting vehicle, rather than ahead of it as they were before being removed altogether. Videos of people parking ahead of mobile cameras on busy roads to warn drivers of the upcoming speed sensor have gone viral on social media with road users hailing the vigilante warning signallers as "heroes" and police hailing safety concerns to discourage the behaviour. The top end of the region did not avoid the wrath of the radars either. The New England Highway northbound at Muswellbrook was third on the list with $249,822 in revenue and 1253 speeding offences. This was a huge spike from the previous financial year, when just 50 speeding offences were detected, totalling $11,142 in fines. Hillsborough Road has proved to be a cash cow for the government of late. Speed cameras parked on the westbound side picked up 1196 offences and $197,589 in fines in the first half of the financial year, while the eastbound direction caught 594 speeding offences and penalised drivers $91,121. Mobile speed cameras have courted controversy of late. Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced in December that warning signs would be reintroduced after fierce community backlash to the decision to remove them and accusations of revenue raising. The new warning signs will be displayed on top of the speed detecting vehicle, rather than ahead of it as they were before being removed altogether. Videos of people parking ahead of mobile cameras on busy roads to warn drivers of the upcoming speed sensor have gone viral on social media with road users hailing the vigilante warning signallers as "heroes" and police hailing safety concerns to discourage the behaviour. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the government wanted "drivers to be aware of when they are speeding and slow down". "With the announcement of rooftop signs for mobile speed cameras and the roll out of 1000 fixed warning signs, all speed cameras in NSW will have a form of advisory sign to raise driver awareness of enforcement," he said. "The Deputy Premier has made it clear that he expects all mobile speed cameras must have rooftop signage by the end of March or be taken off the road and I back his position." "We know 99 per cent of people passing these cameras are already doing the right thing - and they shouldn't be penalised for a momentary lapse in concentration without a warning to adjust their behaviour. "With these new signs, motorists will have every opportunity to change their behaviour and ensure the safety of everyone on the road." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/7b1301be-a25b-4ff1-b275-a114e6ee6ce1.jpg/r10_245_4708_2899_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg